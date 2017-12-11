December 11, 2017
That fuzzy line again
There has been story after story lately of politicians pretending to care about West Virginia's--and the nation's--opioid crisis.
Unfortunately, these are the same politicians who have been working night and day to reduce or eliminate the kind of treatment recovering addicts need by repealing the ACA and/or pushing through a #taxscam bogus tax reform bill that gives massive cuts to the rich while crowding out other kinds of federal funding. Like addiction treatment and Medicaid expansion.
Once again, I have trouble distinguishing irony and hypocrisy. But I'm leaning toward the latter.
Anyhow, here's an op-ed by a friend of mine explaining why you can't have it both ways.
