RIP Turk Lurk

It is with sadness that I report the passing of Turklurk, the one remaining turkey on Goat Rope Farm due to natural causes...as in a predator. I found him this afternoon on returning from a long day. Not sure when the crime took place or who the culprit was. Whether coyote or raccoon or whatever it didn't eat much, which is to say a lot went to waste.
This never would have happened when Arpad the Magnificent, protector of poultry, was alive.
The life lesson here, apropos of nothing is that when the good guys go away the predators move in.
