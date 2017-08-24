I've argued for a long time that WV should change its sadly outdated state motto from "Mountaineers are always free" to "you can't make this **** up" for a good while now. The latest proof that this step is needed is a story put out by CNN yesterday about a new twist in the Russia investigation that suggested someone from WV tried to arrange a meeting between campaign aids and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Two possible connections were suggested: WV Governor Jim Justice, who switched his party affiliation to Republican during Trump's recent visit, and Republican legislator Riley Moore, nephew of Senator Shelley Moore Capito. Gov. Justice denied being that person.
Who knew that El Cabrero's beloved (sort of) state of West Virginia would become a hotbed of international intrigue? One can hardly wait to see what happens next.
August 24, 2017
The West Virginia connection?
