In case you missed it, here's WV Senator Joe Manchin's statement on recent events in Charlottesville:
"I condemn in the strongest possible way the hatred and bigotry carried out by white supremacists in Charlottesville. This hateful ideology has always contradicted the very foundation our country was built on and has no place in our society and our communities today. There are not two sides to the story when the other side is Nazi’s, the KKK and white supremacists. The President should not leave any ambiguity about these hate groups - there aren’t two sides, there is only right and wrong."
Too bad some other people didn't get the memo.
August 18, 2017
No two sides
