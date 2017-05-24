May 24, 2017
Happy 76, Bob!
In case you didn't notice, today is Bob Dylan's birthday. His 76th to be exact. If I had to pick one person who provided the soundtrack of my life it would him. My favorite Dylan isn't the young idealistic one singing political songs. It's the inspired vessel of the Muses with the power of the word. I really wonder sometimes if even he knows where his songs come from.
I remember being at an Arlo Guthrie concert where Arlo explained his theory about where the songs came from. He said that writing songs was like catching fish and that Bob just fished upstream of everybody else. Sounds about right to me.
Anyhow, I hope he doesn't start knocking on Heaven's door anytime soon.
