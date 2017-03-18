Smoke and mirrors

One of the many bad ideas under consideration at the WV legislature is a bill that would replace WV's income tax with a tax on consumption. This would mean a huge cut for the wealthiest and a major tax increase for everyone else. It would also blow yet another hole in the state budget. We discuss this on the latest Front Porch.
Last time around, we discussed marijuana legalization, both chemical and recreational. My position is rather nuanced:
*if alcohol was good enough for my old man it's good enough for me; but
*considering all the ill **** that's legal, marijuana is pretty small potatoes; and
*medicinal marijuana could really provide relief for people dealing with several diseases; and
*it could be a much needed revenue generator if it was legalized, taxed and regulated.
March 18, 2017
