Sometimes it's hard not to say "No ****!" This might be one of those times. There have been a number of reports about how residents of the coalfields, many of whom supported he-who-must-not-be-named, are now in danger of losing black lung benefits.
Aside from black lung, the depressed areas of Kentucky and West Virginia are among those that have benefited the most from Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Both states have seen huge drops in the number and percent of uninsured.
All that is up for grabs now, and much of it is likely to go down the drain. A major struggle is starting to take place to try to ensure that the ACA is not repealed without being replaced.
I think we may need a new rule: before sticking it to the man, we need to figure out exactly which man we're talking about. This time around, it seems like the man who got stuck is the one who works. The woman too.
January 03, 2017
This is what happens...
