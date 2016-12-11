It looks like one of West Virginia's good guys took evasive action to avoid living under the Trump administration. Ken Hechler, former congressman and WV secretary of state, died at the venerable age of 102. Among his many distinctions, he was the only active member of the US Congress to march with Dr. Martin Luther King and allies in Selma back in 1965. I had the good fortune of knowing him, although not as well as many. He was a tireless fighter for social justice as he saw it, albeit with a regrettable tendency to shoot himself in the foot politically from time to time.
In the words of the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer, "Rest eternal grant to him, O Lord. And let light perpetual shine upon him"
December 11, 2016
Losing a good guy
