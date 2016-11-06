Given West Virginia's budget crisis and dismal state of public health, it's a good thing that a campaign is in the process of being launched that aims to increase the tax on sugary drinks. Already some cities have experienced success at this. This NY Times article shows the early results of a major university (and employer) that banned them from the campus.
Of course, the outcome of that campaign might be affected by Tuesday's outcome. As will many other things...
November 06, 2016
Taking on the new tobacco
